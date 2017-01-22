The 15-song set of classic 1970s tracks at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne opened, as usual, with the title track to the band's groundbreaking, self-titled 1970 debut and ended with the signature song, "Paranoid."

The reunited trio of Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler will now head to Ireland for a January 20 gig, followed by UK appearances in Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and London before wrapping up with two shows at the Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham. Watch the video - here.