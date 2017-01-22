We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour (Week in Review)

The band has so far announced three UK headline shows as part of their finale trek: March 22nd in Glasgow at the Cat House, the 23rd in Manchester at Sound Control and the 24th in London at the Tufnell Park Dome.

They posted the following statement about their decision to disband: "To our fans, our friends, our family. This is by far the hardest decision we have had to make, but We Are The Ocean is coming to the end. This is a message to say thank you for exceeding all our expectations, and clarifying that music is one of the most powerful and incredible things in this world. It's taken us to places we had only dreamed of and given us the opportunity to meet some incredibly inspiring and hard-working people along the way.

"Starting out as local friends whose only realistic aspiration was to play the Walthamstow Standard, things picked up... and little did we know the journey we would embark on; performing hundreds of shows, travelling thousands of miles, standing before tens of thousands of beautiful faces. Seeing people who turned up early for shows, those who were buying our music, wearing t-shirts, even getting tattoos! This is something we will all remember and hold dear for the rest of our lives. For the past ten years, we have lived a glorious fantasy. But like all fantasies, it ran the risk of being infected by reality." Read more - here.