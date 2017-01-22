Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions (Week in Review)

.
Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions was a Top 3 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Alanis Morissette's former business manager has admitted to embezzling more than $7 million and agreed to plead guilty to federal charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Todd Schwartz, of Los Angeles, was charged with wire fraud and filing a false tax return and for failing to report the embezzled funds, reports Pollstar.

Schwartz admitted to stealing nearly $5 million from Morissette between May 2010 and January 2014. The stolen money was listed as 'sundry/personal expenses."

Originally, Schwartz lied and claimed that he invested the money in an illegal marijuana business. With his admission of guilt, he also revealed that he stole $2.3 million from five other clients who were not named in the court documents. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Alanis Morissette News

