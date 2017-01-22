Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

The trek is set to kick off in Bristow, Va at Jiffy Lube Live on June 3rd and will run until July 21st where it will conclude in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. The band has tapped Ghost to support them on the trek.

Band founder and bassist Steve Harris had the following to say, "We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour. We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn't have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!

"So this year we're able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven't played for many, many years like Lincoln Nebraska, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland California. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time." Read more and see the dates - here.