Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour was a Top 3 story on Friday: Iron Maiden fans received big news with the announcement that the metal legends will be returning to North American this summer to launch a new leg of their The Book Of Souls World Tour.

The trek is set to kick off in Bristow, Va at Jiffy Lube Live on June 3rd and will run until July 21st where it will conclude in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. The band has tapped Ghost to support them on the trek.

Band founder and bassist Steve Harris had the following to say, "We are really looking forward to returning to North America for a full tour. We had always planned to go back there and to the UK as last year, due to the global nature of the tour and the period it took, we just didn't have time to cover them properly and we do still like to get to fans in as many places as possible!

"So this year we're able to reach many more cities in America, including a return to places Maiden haven't played for many, many years like Lincoln Nebraska, Minneapolis, Oklahoma City and Oakland California. We also welcome playing in Brooklyn for the first time." Read more and see the dates - here.

advertisement

Iron Maiden Music, DVDs, Books and more

Iron Maiden T-shirts and Posters

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Bruce Dickinson Backed Aircraft Crashed During Second Flight 2016 In Review

Ex-Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Had Lung Surgery 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Mascot Eddie Was Censored 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Change Lyric At First Show In China 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Change Lyric At First Show In China 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson To The Rescue 2016 In Review

Iron Maiden Announce First Shows In China 2016 In Review

Megadeth, Judas Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover

Megadeth, Just Priest Supergroup Share Iron Maiden Cover


More Stories for Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ozzy Osbourne Leads Music Festival Lineup- Grim Reaper Frontman Has Part Of His Leg Amputated- Radiohead Announce U.S. Tour Dates- A Perfect Circle New Music?- more

Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour- Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars- Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP- Ghost- more

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song- Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money- U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour- Black Sabbath- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy- Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult- Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday- more

Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration- Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour- Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University- more

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles- Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys- Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Iron Maiden Announce North American Summer Tour

Where Are The New Guns N' Roses and Nirvanas Asks Lars

Dashboard Confessional Release Surprise EP

Ghost Make U.S. Chart History With 'Square Hammer'

Train Announce Massive North American Tour

Kid Rock To Kick Off New Season Of The Big Interview

Ozzy, Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Rock USA Lineup

Mikkey Dee Reveals Scorpions New Album Plans

Judas Priest Stream Live 'Locked In' From Turbo Reissue

Staind's Aaron Lewis Sinner Tour Continues Through Spring

Ringo Starr Giving Away Song 'Now The Time Has Come'

Jack Russell's Great White Release 'Sign Of The Times' Video

Metallica's Moth Into Flame Has Unexpected Inspiration

Fit For An Autopsy Announce New Album 'The Great Collapse'

The Agonist Release Video For Cover of Hozier's Take Me To Church

Warbringer Release 'Silhouettes' Music Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Reveals His Go To Guitar

Singled Out: Chris Green's Once Forgotten

Bob Seger Giving Away Glenn Frey Tribute Song

Guns N' Roses Reunion Wasn't Motivated By Money

U2 Add Dates To The Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour

Video From Black Sabbath's Final German Concert Goes Online

Metallica Rock Classic Song With Lang Lang

We Are The Ocean Breaking Up Following Farewell Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Drake Collaboration

Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour

Kanye West Course Coming To Washington University

Alanis Morissette's Manager Admits To Embezzling Millions

Quincy Jones' Michael Jackson Lawsuit Moving Forward

Gorillaz Release 'Hallelujah Money' Video

The Bellamy Brothers Launching World Tour

Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video

Kaleo Featured In New 'Logan' Trailer

Big Sean Streams New Track 'Halfway Off The Balcony'

Ryan Adams Streams New Song 'Doomsday'

Carrie Underwood Wants To Play Zombie on 'The Walking Dead'

Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki Talk New Track 'Just Hold On'

Fifth Harmony Win 'Favorite Group' at People's Choice Awards

BJ The Chicago Kid Talks His Amazing Journey On Rap Radar

Kesha Opens Up Her Legal Battle With Dr. Luke

A Look Back At Daft Punk's 'Homework' 20 Years Later

Lady Gaga Plans Stadium Roof Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Ed Sheeran Makes Billboard History With New Singles

Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban To Duet At The Grammys

Little Big Town Reveal New Details For 'The Breaker' Album

Louis Tomlinson Recorded With Steve Aoki Amid Personal Tragedy

Charlie Sheen Apologizes To Rihanna For TV Insult

Tupac Biopic Being Released On His Birthday

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition

Korn's Live & Rare TBT Review

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.