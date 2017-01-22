Judas Priest Stream Live 'Locked In' From Turbo Reissue (Week in Review)

The second single from the veteran UK band's tenth studio record can be heard in a recording of a May 1986 concert at the Kemper Arena in Kansas City, MO that is featured in the updated set, which also includes a remastered version of the original album.

"Turbo" peaked at No. 17 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 1 million in the country. "The 80's is considered to have been the best decade for heavy metal," says the band. "Judas Priest roared through it and at the half way point went into unchartered territory with 'Turbo'. Always believing that metal should have no boundaries, Priest challenged themselves taking on board new technical inventions to create fresh ideas and push their sound forward. The combined songs show another side of Priest's range of creativity that captures a theme and energy infused with the over the top sensibilities of that era.

"The 'Fuel For Life' tour certainly encapsulated the decadence of the times! 'Turbo' remastered and accompanied by a pedal to the metal live recording from Kansas reveals Priest on high octane - Raising fists and devil horns to the next level."

The expanded 30th anniversary reissue will be available as a 3CD set, LP and via digital download. Stream the song - here.