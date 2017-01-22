Justin Moore Releases 'Somebody Else Will' Video (Week in Review)

The new clip was directed by Shane Drake and was filmed at The Sutler in Nashville. "Shane and I have worked together a lot throughout my career," said Moore. "He always does a great job of getting shots of me that portray the music and that's a talent."

Drake adds, "This song is super freaking cool and for this shoot day I really wanted to match that with the visuals. We are in a VIP underground club that has a futuristic/neon/Bladerunner vibe which you don't typical associate with Country." Watch the video - here.