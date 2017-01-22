Lady Antebellum Stream New Single, Announce Album and Tour (Week in Review)

The country music stars will be releasing their new studio effort, entitled "Heart Break," on June 9th and will be launching a world tour in support of it that will visit six countries.

Hillary Scott had this to say about the new album, "We knew right away that we had to name this album after a track that is a play on the word 'heartbreak.' It's all about those personal growths everyone goes through and it was liberating to get back in the studio with Charles and Dave to intertwine those feelings into the recording process," said Hillary Scott. "I feel like we've reemerged stronger than ever and I can't wait to share more music!" - here.