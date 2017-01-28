Chelsea Grin Stream New Song and Announce American Tour (Week in Review)

The group is releasing a new digital deluxe edition of their latest album "Self Inflicted" on January 27th which will include two new songs "American Dream" and "Avidus" and are streaming the former here.

They also announced their spring tour which will include Ice Nine Kills, Gideon, and Enterprise Earth. The trek will be kicking off on March 21st in Spokane, WA at The Pin. See the dates - here.