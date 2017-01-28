Crystal Gayle Inducted Into The Grand Ole Opry (Week in Review)

She had been publicly invited to join the Opry by Opry member Carrie Underwood in November. "We've been together a long time, honey. And we've never had a fight," Lynn said.

"It was the greatest moment of my life when they made me a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1962. I know she is just as happy as I was then." "Being a member of the Opry is just incredible," Gayle beamed. "It's really hard to comprehend. I have felt like a part of the Opry for all these years. Now, I'm official." Read more - here.

Webster submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.