The 2018 cruise will taking place in March of next year and the lineup is lead by former Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm, along with Mike + the Mechanics, Loverboy and The Tubes.

They have recruited Rick Springfield as the host and headliner. MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter will be co-hosts. Additional artists include Tommy Tutone, Thomas Dolby and ex-Katrina & the Waves singer Katrina Leskanich.

This year's cruise will launch on February 18th and includes Cheap Trick, The Romantics, Survivor, Go-Go's frontwoman Belinda Carlisle, Men at Work singer Colin Hay and more. Visit the official site - here.