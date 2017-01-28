Hellyeah Announce Spring Mini-Tour (Week in Review)

The trek will be kicking off with a show in Amarillo at the Midnight Rodeo on March 1st and will wrap things up a week later on March 7th in Corpus Christi at Brewsters.

The outing will also include a free show in El Paso at Speaking Rock Casino (admission will be first come, first serve.) They will also be playing shows in West Lubbock and Houston. Read more and see the dates - here.