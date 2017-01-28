Jam Master Jay Tribute Release By TJ Mizell x Skratch Bastid (Week in Review)

The three minute session features both turntablists laying it down on the 1s and 2s in an epic side by side performance. Mixing and sampling classic Run DMC tracks, the celebration of JMJ induces a fond nostalgia for the hay days of the trailblazing hip-hop pioneer.

The tribute was released by Doperoots, a multi-faceted music label that was founded by Jam Master Jay's sons TJ and Jesse Mizell. Check out the video - here.

