He tells Rolling Stone: "It came from all the other punk bands at the time, The Clash, with the lyrics. There were all these other bands saying, 'We're not like all the rock stars that drive around in Rolls Royces and live in mansions.' It's not like we were going to do that, but it we didn't want to be broke either.

"Who wants to be broke? It was a stupid thing. I don't want to live in some bloody squat. None of us did. I think I speak for all of us when I say we wanted to make dough like anybody else, and we deserved to make dough.

"So I don't know where all that started. It was other bands thinking that's what it was about. It was a different vibe from Led Zeppelin, it was a different thing. But apart from the money, there's no difference between Led Zeppelin and the Sex Pistols. It's the same personality: There's the crazy one, the one who don't like that one, and they do outrageous things. There's no difference." Read more - here.