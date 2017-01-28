Wale And Lil Wayne Release New Track 'Running Back' (Week in Review)

The upbeat number feels laid back, but that doesn't mean Lil Wayne has grown complacent. He keeps his eyes on his money. "These b—– want money stacks/Me? I want a hundred stacks/These b—— selling their soul/Well, I want my money back/ She bounce it like jumping jack/ But she got a funny a–/ Look what them booty shorts done to that/ That b—h need her money back," Weezy raps.

Thanks to the track's sports-themed title, the two originally performed the track together ESPN's First Take (via Billboard), but Wale officially made the audio track available today (January 20th). "Running Back" appears on Wale's forthcoming album S.H.I.N.E. Listen to his latest - here.