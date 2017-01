Florida Georgia Line Team With Backstreet Boys For New Single (Week in Review)

Brian Kelley had this to say, "Gotta take it all the way back to sixth grade. My first concert at the House of Blues in Orlando, Florida, was Backstreet Boys. We've been digging our roots and influences, and paying homage to what's gotten us here.

"When I first heard it, it sounded like a modern-day Backstreet Boys song. We got to know Nick (Carter) and the boys really well and are blessed to have them on this track."

Brian Kelley adds, "Well, this makes a lot of sense why we are a duo. I was also in the sixth grade and remember going to the record store to buy my first CD Backstreet Boys!" Read more - here.