|
Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper Lead Sasquatch Festival (Week in Review)
.
Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean, Chance The Rapper Lead Sasquatch Festival was a Top 3 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) The Sasquatch! Music Festival lineup has arrived and big names will descend on Gorge Amphitheater in Washington to perform this Memorial Day weekend. The festival's 2017 headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper. Other acts include The Head and the Heart, the Shins, MGMT and others. The festival promises a unique backdrop and a breathtaking overlook of the Columbia River. Comedians like Fred Armison will round out the Sasquatch! entertainment in the festival's 16th year. Read more - here.
The festival's 2017 headliners are Twenty One Pilots, Frank Ocean and Chance the Rapper. Other acts include The Head and the Heart, the Shins, MGMT and others.
The festival promises a unique backdrop and a breathtaking overlook of the Columbia River. Comedians like Fred Armison will round out the Sasquatch! entertainment in the festival's 16th year. Read more - here.
• Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide
• Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show
• Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?
• Chickenfoot Announce New Release Features First New Music In 5 Years
• Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release
• Nickelback Ink BMG Deal And Plan New Album
• Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set
• Tame Impala Offshoot Pond Release Video and Announce Album
• District 97 Winter Tour Includes Dates With Pain Of Salvation
• The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Confirm 1st U.S. Dates Since 1969
• Jack Russell Talks New Album and Being In A Coma To Rock Brigade
• Flagship Release Mexican Jackpot Video
• Lionize Ink Deal For New Studio Album
• The Head and the Heart Release 'Rhythm & Blues' Video
• The Tossers Announce New Album And Tour
• REWIND The 80s Festivals Lineup Announced
• Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69
• KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury
• Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?
• Aerosmith Star Not Sure Of Reason For 'Farewell' Tour
• Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams Announces 1st Show Since Transplant
• Art Of Anarchy Announce First Album With Creed's Scott Stapp
• New Found Glory Announce New Album, 'Makes Me Sick'
• Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour
• Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour
• Charli XCX Makes Creepy Appearance In 'Crazy Crazy' Video
• Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track
• Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway
• Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour
• 15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted
• Ludacris Launches 'Slang N' Friendz' Mobile Game
• Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Covers 'Mad World'
• Gucci Mane Releases 3 New Tracks
• Selena Gomez Reveals Trailer For New Series Thirteen Reasons Why
• Alicia Keys Releases New Song 'That's What's Up'
• Bela Fleck Announces 'Juno Concerto' Album
• Story Behind Kelly Clarkson's 'Piece By Piece'
• TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80
• Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration
• Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show
• Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online
• Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour
• Reba McEntire Releases 'Back to God' Video
• Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vegas
• Chris Lane Tops iTunes Chart Following The Bachelor Appearance
• Brad Paisley Featured On Next Episode Of Landmarks Live in Concert
• Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around
• The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues
• TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004
• Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo
• Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar
• David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster
• Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition
• The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest
• TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska
• The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish
• Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year
• The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band
• In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition
• RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records
• TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more
• Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition
• TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour
• Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled
• Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition
• TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live
• Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition
• Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.