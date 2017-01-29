Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album (Week in Review)

.
Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Alice In Chains bassist Mike Inez has confirmed that the Seattle band are in the studio recording the follow-up to 2013's "The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here."

"Today I'm leaving this studio and going to another studio, and I'm gonna make a bunch of racket," Inez tells Framus & Warwick. "Yeah, we're hard at work. We're always doing something - I mean, it's just what we do. We just play, and usually everything else will come together.

"We used to worry about the label, or the management," he continues. "The band has turned into a… It's a business, you know, and there's a lot going on [with the] business. So when we go into these studios, this is kind of like our clubhouse, this is the place that we go, and we try not to make this business. This is fun, and we try to make our work environment fun for each other."

"Being in the studio for twenty hours a day isn't fun, but it's a great job," adds Inez. "But we try to make that our clubhouse and separate that from the business, kind of. So we're still in that… playing in the sandbox, kind of, for this new record anyways. We're still getting together in the same city, and plugging in in the same room. Today is actually our first day, and I'm already late, 'cause I'm here talking to you [laughs], so it shows you how professional we still are." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Alice In Chains Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alice In Chains T-shirts and Posters

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Working On New Studio Album

Alice In Chains Cover Of Rush's 'Tears' Streaming Online

Rush's 2112 Reissue Features Foo Fighters and Alice In Chains Stars

Alice In Chains, Jimi Hendrix Rarities For Record Store Day

DuVall Approached Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Differently

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Release 'Blood Moon' Video

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Preview 'Blood Moon' Video

Axl Rose Has 'A Certain Magic About Him' Says Alice In Chains Star

Giraffe Tongue Orchestra Unplug For New Video

Alice In Chains' Cantrell Reflects On Musical Goodbye To Layne Staley


More Stories for Alice In Chains

Alice In Chains Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg- Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer- Robert Plant Guests On New Album- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic- more

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69- KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury- Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- Duran Duran Add Dates To Spring Tour- Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vega- more

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz- Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour- Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour- Charli XCX- more

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration- Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show

Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

Chickenfoot Announce New Release Features First New Music In 5 Years

Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release

Nickelback Ink BMG Deal And Plan New Album

Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set

Tame Impala Offshoot Pond Release Video and Announce Album

District 97 Winter Tour Includes Dates With Pain Of Salvation

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Confirm 1st U.S. Dates Since 1969

Jack Russell Talks New Album and Being In A Coma To Rock Brigade

Flagship Release Mexican Jackpot Video

Lionize Ink Deal For New Studio Album

The Head and the Heart Release 'Rhythm & Blues' Video

The Tossers Announce New Album And Tour

REWIND The 80s Festivals Lineup Announced

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69

KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury

Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?

Aerosmith Star Not Sure Of Reason For 'Farewell' Tour

Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams Announces 1st Show Since Transplant

Art Of Anarchy Announce First Album With Creed's Scott Stapp

New Found Glory Announce New Album, 'Makes Me Sick'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour

Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour

Charli XCX Makes Creepy Appearance In 'Crazy Crazy' Video

Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted

Ludacris Launches 'Slang N' Friendz' Mobile Game

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Covers 'Mad World'

Gucci Mane Releases 3 New Tracks

Selena Gomez Reveals Trailer For New Series Thirteen Reasons Why

Alicia Keys Releases New Song 'That's What's Up'

Bela Fleck Announces 'Juno Concerto' Album

Story Behind Kelly Clarkson's 'Piece By Piece'

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration

Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour

Reba McEntire Releases 'Back to God' Video

Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vegas

Chris Lane Tops iTunes Chart Following The Bachelor Appearance

Brad Paisley Featured On Next Episode Of Landmarks Live in Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.