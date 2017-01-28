Britney Spears Biopic Trailer Released (Week in Review)

The 40-second clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears' 2007 downward spiral, which involved psychiatric holds and erratic public behavior.

There's a visual of Britney's head-shaving incident, her ill-fated marriage to Kevin Federline and more tidbits from the annals of pop culture, mid-aughts. We also get to see Britney (played by Natasha Bennett) dance up a storm onstage, so perhaps the film is a fair representation of Spears' resiliency as a performer.

The actress effects her best Southern twang to recall the chaotic events of 10 years ago."I'm not gonna say I was fine…because I wasn't," she says.See the first trailer - here.