Luke Bryan To Sing At Super Bowl, Announces New Tour Dates (Week in Review)
Luke Bryan To Sing At Super Bowl, Announces New Tour Dates was a Top 3 story on Wednesday: The Luke Bryan camp have been busy with announcements with week with the news that he will perform at the Super Bowl, will take part in the new season of The Voice and has expended his 2017 tour plans with a new round of dates. The country star has been tapped to sing the National Anthem as part of the Super Bowl LI pregame program at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5th. Bryan also announced that he will be a mentor to Blake Shelton's team on the next season of The Voice on NBC. "I enjoy being in the moment with those artists and in my gut feeling, tell them the best thing I can tell them and really lift them up," Bryan tells the Tennessean). "I think I get lost in the shuffle in the media of the guy who dances on stage. I think people don't realize that I moved to town, wrote songs and got a record deal. Early in my career, I was so nervous about big moments, I didn't even enjoy them. I just want to help these people settle into who they are and enjoy the moment." As if he wasn't busy enough, Bryan also announced a new round of spring and summer tour dates that will begin on May 5th in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. See his official site for all of the dates - here.
