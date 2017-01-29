Pixies Announce U.S. 'Head Carrier' Tour Dates (Week in Review)

The veteran band will be embarking on the trek in support of their 2016 album "Head Carrier." We were sent the dates by the support act for the trek Public Access T.V. who report that things will kick off on April 21st in Pomona, Ca at the Fox Theatre and conclude on May 26th in Brooklyn.

The U.S. dates will be followed by an appearance at the British Summer Time on July 6th in London. From there the Pixies will spend the summer playing various festivals across Europe. See the dates - here.