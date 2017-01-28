Trace Adkins Announces New Album And Tour (Week in Review)

Adkins will be releasing the new record, his 12th studio album, on March 31st and has revealed a lyric video for the first single "Watered Down", which can be streamed here. He had this to say about the track, "When I first heard 'Watered Down' I felt an immediate connection with what I wanted to say.

"A man comes to a point in his life where he begins to reflect on his past and what he's learned and that's what fueled this song. If you've led the kind of life I've led, at some point you have to temper your vices."

He will be launching an extensive string of tour dates on February 4th in Orlando and has so far announced dates that run until August 18th with a performance in Aberdeen, S.D. See the dates and the track details of rhe new album - here.