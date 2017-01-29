The hard rock band, which also features former Guns N' Roses guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal and Disturbed's John Moyer, have entitled the new album "The Madness" and have released a video for the title track that can be streamed here.

The band's debut album featured the late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland. Bumblefoot had this to say about the addition of Stapp to the lineup, "Scott's style and the personal lyrics he's been writing are taking the sound in a new direction- one that brings out the best in all of us. It's a new chapter for us all, and I'm looking forward to sharing the new music with the fans and seeing what the future holds." See the tracklisting - here.