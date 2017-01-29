Brad Paisley Featured On Next Episode Of Landmarks Live in Concert (Week in Review)

City Drive produced Brad Paisley ? Landmarks Live in Concert at West Virginia University as part of the series on September 9, 2016. The episode will air January 27 on PBS as a special presentation of "Great Performances." Daniel E Catullo III, CEO of City Drive Films, is creator, director and executive producer.

"Working on Landmarks with Dan and the City Drive team to create a new series which focuses on the stories, not just the performances, is something that I'm truly excited about," says Chad Smith. "'Landmarks' is a real collaboration between a unique creative team and artists which will certainly change how music shows are approached" - .