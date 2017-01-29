Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vegas (Week in Review)

Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd will perform residencies and other engagements throughout 2017. That includes venues like Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Hakkasan Nightclub and Wet Republic Ultra Pool at MGM Grand and JEWEL Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino.

In addition, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and other artists from years past have renewed their contracts with Hakkasan. "We have seen our residents grow and thrive here in Las Vegas and through our expansive roster of talent we are able to provide guests with the most extraordinary entertainment experience possible across all of our venues," said the group's vice president of entertainment James Algate. Read more - here.