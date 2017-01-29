Chris Lane Tops iTunes Chart Following The Bachelor Appearance (Week in Review)

"For Her" has now reached #1 on the iTunes Top Country Songs chart, and GIRL PROBLEMS sits proudly at #2 on the Top Country Albums list. New fans are rushing to check out the high-flying singer who serenaded The Bachelor star Nick Viall and contestant Danielle L. during a romantic one-on-one date in Viall's hometown of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

A self-described "diehard fan" of the long-running show, Lane's intimate performance of the devoted "For Her" - delivered as his special guests slow-danced in the middle of a packed theater - was the perfect tune for the moment, a hearts-on-fire confession of just how far a man will go for true love. - .