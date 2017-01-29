Coheed And Cambria Announce Neverender GAIBSIV Tour (Week in Review)

The band will be playing their fan favorite epic 72-minute album "Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV: From Fear Through The Eyes of Madness" in its entirety during the trek.

The tour is set to kick off on April 11th in Seattle, WA at The Showbox and they will wrap up the road trip on May 19th in Chicago, IL at the Aragon Ballroom.

In addition to the headline dates, Coheed and Cambria will also be appearing at some of the leading spring music festivals including Welcome to Rockville, Carolina Rebellion and the Rock on the Range Festival. See the dates - here.