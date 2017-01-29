David Bowie UK Royal Mail Stamp Collection Announced (Week in Review)

The only other music artists to have been honoured with a dedicated stamp issue are groups, including The Beatles in 2010 and Pink Floyd in 2015.

Six of the stamps showcase Bowie's changing musical styles and personas across the decades and feature images of some of his most-admired and defining album covers: "Hunky Dory", "Aladdin Sane", "Heroes", "Let's Dance", "Earthling" and "Blackstar."

Four stamps feature Bowie performing live on tours across four decades: 1973's The Ziggy Stardust Tour, 1978's The Stage Tour, 1983's The Serious Moonlight Tour, and 2004's A Reality Tour. Read more - here.