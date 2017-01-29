Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour (Week in Review)

The band had previously announced some U.S. dates including a two night stand at Agua Caliente in Palm Springs on March 17th and 18th. They have now added two new dates in Texas, as well as one offs in Hollywood, Fl and Atlanta.

They will head to South America in late March to take part in the Lollapalooza festivals taking place in Brazil, Argentina and Chili. They will also be playing a headline show in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Read more - here.