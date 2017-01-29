Fleetwood Mac Expand 'Tango In The Night' For Deluxe Reissue (Week in Review)

13 rare recordings from the era include the alternate version of "Mystified," a demo for the album's title song, plus the rare b-sides "Down Endless Street" and "Ricky."

Among the more than a dozen 12" remixes are dub versions of "Seven Wonders" and "Everywhere", plus an extended version of "Little Lies" by John "Jellybean" Benitez. A full track listing for the Deluxe Edition can be found - here.