Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show (Week in Review)

Gaga was on hand to serenade Bennett for his 90th birthday party and now it looks as though he'll return the favor in his own way. Although he won't be appearing in person, Bennett will introduce Gaga in a 10-second video leading up to her performance.

"In the 10 seconds before the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, the brand will countdown to Lady Gaga's epic performance with an unforgettable lead-in featuring legendary singer Tony Bennett. PepsiCo's Creators League Studio produced the lead-in," the company said in a press release. Read more - here.