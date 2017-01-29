New Found Glory Announce New Album, 'Makes Me Sick' (Week in Review)

The group will be revealing "Happy Being Miserable", the first single and music video from the effort on February 16th and promise to disclose more details about the new record "in the days and weeks to come", adding that "we can't wait for you all to hear it!"

The band also recently announced that they will be hitting the road in March to launch a U.S. tour celebrating their 20th anniversary which will be kicking off on March 22nd in Baltimore at Soundstage and wrapping up on May 12th in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at Revolution Live. Read more - here.