Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice? (Week in Review)

After his team lost a challenge, Neil was asked in the board room who he thought should be fired and he responded, "Just looking at the task today, and my performance, it would be me."

He discussed the firing with Las Vegas Review-Journal and revealed, "I think they would have fired Lisa, if I said Lisa should go, and (Schwarzenegger) seemed ready to do that," Neil said. "But I saw an out."

Neil also discussed the minor dust-up he had with 80s popstar Boy George over his drinking a glass on wine while in a studio recording a jingle for a task, which was hyped by the network ahead of the series premiere.