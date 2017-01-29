Chickenfoot Announce New Release Features First New Music In 5 Years (Week in Review)

The new collection is set to be released on March 10th and will include a new track entitled "Divine Termination" along with over 90 minutes of live performances as well as a disc featuring some of the group's "best" songs.

The group features former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and bassist Michael Anthony, along with Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Smith and guitarist Joe Satriani.

Hagar had this to say, "Listening to this collection of songs from the 'Foot brings back memories of some of the most fun I've ever had in a band. The chemistry between Chad, Joe, Mike and me is very special. It's almost like visual music -- you can see us having fun when you listen to these songs." See the tracklisting - here.