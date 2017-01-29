Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz (Week in Review)

.
Trey Songz

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz was a Top 3 story on Friday: (Radio.com) Actress Keke Plamer says in anew interview she will pursue legal action against Trey Songz after she was featured in his music video for "Pick Up The Phone" without her permission.

The story surfaced earlier in the week when Palmer took to Instagram to share her story. She goes more in depth on the topic in a new interview with Larry King.

Palmer was attending a New Year's Eve party when a video shoot began. Palmer was asked to participate and declined. "I wasn't in the right mind. I had been drinking and eating and it wasn't a professional environment," she said. "It was not a place where I was, like, I'm in the right mind to decide if this works with my brand, if I like the artist."

The singer and actress, who does not appear on the song in question, felt she was a victim of "sexual intimidation." "I feel, as a female, often I'm put in situations where sometimes males will use their masculinity, their sexuality, to taunt you," she told King. Watch a clip from the interview - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Trey Songz Music, DVDs, Books and more

Trey Songz T-shirts and Posters

More Trey Songz News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Trey Songz Releases Christmas Track 'Comin Home'

Trey Songz Previews Two New Songs 'Everybody Say' and 'Walls'

DJ Khaled Reveals New Songs With Future, Trey Songz, Fetty Wap

Trey Songz Releases New Song 'About You'

Trey Songz Surprises Fans With 'Intermission I & II' Release

Chris Brown and Trey Songz Reveal Rescheduled Tour Dates


More Stories for Trey Songz

Trey Songz Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Journey and Asia Expand Tour Into Summer With New Leg- Stone Temple Pilots Defend Decision To Continue With New Singer- Robert Plant Guests On New Album- more

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic- more

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69- KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury- Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?- more

Page Too:
Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online- Duran Duran Add Dates To Spring Tour- Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vega- more

Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz- Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour- Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour- Charli XCX- more

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80- Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration- Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Allman Brothers' Butch Trucks Reportedly Committed Suicide

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks David Bowie Classic At Tribute Show

Mastodon New Album Details and Release Date Leaked?

Chickenfoot Announce New Release Features First New Music In 5 Years

Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release

Nickelback Ink BMG Deal And Plan New Album

Ryan Adams Announces End Of The World Box Set

Tame Impala Offshoot Pond Release Video and Announce Album

District 97 Winter Tour Includes Dates With Pain Of Salvation

The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown Confirm 1st U.S. Dates Since 1969

Jack Russell Talks New Album and Being In A Coma To Rock Brigade

Flagship Release Mexican Jackpot Video

Lionize Ink Deal For New Studio Album

The Head and the Heart Release 'Rhythm & Blues' Video

The Tossers Announce New Album And Tour

REWIND The 80s Festivals Lineup Announced

Allman Brothers Band Legend Butch Trucks Dead At 69

KISS' Paul Stanley Postpones Dates Due To Brain Injury

Vince Neil Wanted To 'Be Terminated' From Celebrity Apprentice?

Aerosmith Star Not Sure Of Reason For 'Farewell' Tour

Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams Announces 1st Show Since Transplant

Art Of Anarchy Announce First Album With Creed's Scott Stapp

New Found Glory Announce New Album, 'Makes Me Sick'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Keke Palmer Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trey Songz

Drake Hopes To Return to Acting After Tour

Adam Ant Guitarist Tom Edwards Dies On Tour

Charli XCX Makes Creepy Appearance In 'Crazy Crazy' Video

Nicki Minaj Teases Next Album Via Major Lazer's New Track

Elton John To Write Music For 'The Devil Wears Prada' On Broadway

Dan + Shay Announce Special Guests For American Tour

15 Year-Old George Strait Fan's Wish To Be Granted

Ludacris Launches 'Slang N' Friendz' Mobile Game

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke Covers 'Mad World'

Gucci Mane Releases 3 New Tracks

Selena Gomez Reveals Trailer For New Series Thirteen Reasons Why

Alicia Keys Releases New Song 'That's What's Up'

Bela Fleck Announces 'Juno Concerto' Album

Story Behind Kelly Clarkson's 'Piece By Piece'

TV Icon Mary Tyler Moore Dead At 80

Taylor Swift And Zayn Malik Preview Video For New Collaboration

Lady Gaga Recruits Tony Bennett For Super Bowl Halftime Show

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki's Tonight Show Performance Goes Online

Duran Duran Add U.S. and Brazil Dates To Spring Tour

Reba McEntire Releases 'Back to God' Video

Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Kaskade, Zedd Going Vegas

Chris Lane Tops iTunes Chart Following The Bachelor Appearance

Brad Paisley Featured On Next Episode Of Landmarks Live in Concert

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Saints Eleven - Coming Back Around

The Blues: The Reverend KM Williams - The Real Deal Blues

TBT: David Bowie Live In Chicago 2004

Michael Hornbuckle - Soul Repo

Saint Blasphemer - Simon Templar

David Bowie - Station To Station Remaster

Travel News, Trips and Tips: January 2017 Edition

The Blues: Big Jay McNeely - Blowin' Down the House: Big Jay's Latest & Greatest

TBT: Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska

The Blues: Popa Chubby - The Catfish

Tumbler - Come to the Edge

Butch Walker - Stay Gold Album of the Year

The Blues: The James Montgomery Blues Band

In Tribute: George Michael's Faith Deluxe Edition

RockPile: Spotlight on Steamhammer/SPV Records

TBT: David Bowie - Space Oddity 40th Anniversary Special Edition

Color You - The Grand Trine

Santa's Jukebox: Jazz Dispensary- Latin Christmas- Bon Qui Qui- more

Santa's Jukebox: Legacy Vinyl Edition

TBT: David Bowie's A Reality Tour

Fallen Asunder - Self-Titled

Holiday Gift Guide: Music DVD or Blu-ray Edition

Bassett - Ghost Hwy

TBT: The Cult, Stabbing Westward, Monster Magnet and Bird3 Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Pop Culture Edition

Rahm - Between the Lines

Fall Out Boy: The Boys of Zummer Tour: Live in Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.