Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour (Week in Review)

The tour will visit 25 cities and will be launching on June 23rd in Phoenix at the Gila River Arena and will wrap up on August 5th in Houston, TX at the Toyota Center.

The general public tickets will go on sale February 3 at 10AM local time via Live Nation (app and website). Members of both Queen and Lambert's respective fans clubs will get advance access starting on Jan 31st at 10AM and an American express presale will run from Jan 31st at noon until Feb.2 at 10PM. See the dates - here.