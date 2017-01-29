Rare Alice In Chains, Soundgarden Songs Set For Release (Week in Review)

The album, which comes out May 19, will include numerous songs that weren't on the original 13-track album. They include Cornell's 1992 four-song EP, Poncier, which was named after Matt Dillon's character in the movie, Cliff Poncier, reports Rolling Stone. That EP features an early version of the Soundgarden hit "Spoonman."

The Singles reissue will also include "Touch Me I'm Dick," by the movie's Dillon-fronted grunge outfit Citizen Dick, whose members included Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament. The track is a spin-off of the Mudhoney cut "Touch Me I'm Sick." A previously unreleased version of that band's "Overblown" is also included. Read more and see the tracklist - here.