Selena Gomez Reveals Trailer For New Series Thirteen Reasons Why (Week in Review)

The singer-actress-producer-Instagram queen took to her favorite social media platform (where she's the most followed user) to share a trailer for her new "passion project." Judging from the teaser, Thirteen Reasons Why looks like a high school murder mystery, and all the clues are on mysteriously discovered cassette tapes.

In the trailer, a group of high school students are filmed in close-up sharing what they know (or don't know) about their fellow student's death. In less than a day, the teaser has been viewed nearly 6 million times. Watch the trailer - here.