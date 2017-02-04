Bayside Release Music Video For 'Mary' (Week in Review)

The band filmed the music visual in Lubbock, Texas with director Jeremi Mattern (Danger Films). Watch the video here. Bayside recently announced that they are teaming up with Say Anything to launch a coheadlining tour this spring which will feature support from Reggie and the Full Effect (April 17 through May 14) and Hot Rod Circuit (May 16 through May 27).

The U.S. trek will begin on April 17th in Houston, TX at White Oak and will run until May 27th where it is set to conclude in Nashville at the Cannery Ballroom. See the dates and read more - here.