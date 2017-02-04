Black Sabbath Heaven and Hell Era Star Geoff Nicholls Dead At 68 (Week in Review)

"I'm so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls," posted Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. "He's been suffering for a while now with lung cancer and he lost his battle this morning.

"Geoff and I have always been very close and he has been a real true friend to me and supported me all the way for nearly 40 years. I will miss him dearly and he will live in my heart until we meet again. Rest In Peace my dear friend."

Until his death, Nicholls performed with former Sabbath singer Tony Martin's Headless Cross. "Saddened to hear of the passing of Geoff Nicholls," posted Martin, "keyboard player and friend from Sabbath. Safe journey mate." Read more - here.