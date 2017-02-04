David Lee Roth Sued For Alleged Dog Attack (Week in Review)

The outlet reports landscaper Timothy Salinas says he was doing maintenance work in Roth's Pasadena, CA yard when the rocker's Australian Cattle dog suddenly attacked and took a chunk out of his lower left calf. Salinas says his boss told him he'd lose his job if he reported it.

Roth's lawyer, Ed McPherson, tells TMZ the issue is nothing more than a celebrity shakedown, pointing out that Salinas waited 47 days before going to the hospital and that the singer was only made aware of the alleged incident after the landscaper filed an insurance claim. Read more - here.