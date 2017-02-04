Demi Lovato, Little Big Town Lead Bee Gees Tribute Lineup (Week in Review)

"Stayin' Alive: A GRAMMY Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees," which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on February 14, two days after the GRAMMY Awards.

The lone surviving member of the Bee Gees, Barry Gibb, will also appear and perform at the show. His brother Maurice Gibb died in 2003, while Robin Gibb passed in 2012. Read more - here.