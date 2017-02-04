James Blunt Streams New Song 'Love Me Better' (Week in Review)

The new track was produced by Ryan Tedder and can be streamed here. The new album is set to be released on March 24th.

The new effort will include collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Ryan Tedder, Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran), Johnny McDaid (Example, Biffy Clyro), Stephan Moccio (Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd) and MoZella (Miley Cyrus, One Direction). See the tracklisting - here.