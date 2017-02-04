"'Emperor of sand' is like the grim reaper," says drummer/vocalist Brann Dailor. "Sand represents time. If you or anyone you know has ever received a terminal diagnosis, the first thought is about time. Invariably, you ask, 'How much time is left?'"

Bassist/vocalist Troy Sanders' wife, Jeza, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. "We're reflecting on mortality," reflects Sanders. "To that end, the album ties into our entire discography. It's 17 years in the making, but it's also a direct reaction to the last two years. We tend to draw inspiration from very real things in our lives."

Mastodon will launch "Emperor Of Sand" with a spring tour of North America; the 6-week run with Eagles Of Death Metal and Russian Circles will begin in Missoula, MT on April 14. Stream the new song - here.