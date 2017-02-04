The guitarist, who also leads the band Firewind, was interviewed by former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin for The Metal Voice (via BraveWords) and video of the chat has been posted online.

He made revelation while discussing collaborating with Ozzy. He said, "We wrote a couple of ideas together, that hasn't been recorded just some demos of sound checks after the Scream tour ended Ozzy went right back into Sabbath so the new album by Ozzy is on hold for now."

He also talked about the pressure of performing with the legendary singer. "I would be lying if I said it that it wasn't intimidating, but at the same time it's such a big challenge a life changing moment for me I could have not said no to that. I said whatever happens I know I am going to get crucified out there, but I have to go out there and I have to see what it would be like for me. I just do my best. We are there to make Ozzy shine." Watch the full interview - here.