Robin Thicke Served With Temporary Restraining Order (Week in Review)

The order was issued by L.A. Superior Court Judge Colin Leis after Patton filed documents accusing Thicke of abusive behavior -- both during their marriage (which ended in 2015).

Patton's claim alleges Thicke showed up at her mother's house earlier this month and became belligerent when asked to leave, Billboard reports. At the time, their son was being interviewed by child services about other claims against Thicke. Read more - here.