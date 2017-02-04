Rockin' 1000 Release Nirvana Cover From New Live Album (Week in Review)

The group has now released a new live album, entitled "That's Live - Life In Cesena 2016," and are giving fans a taste with an online stream of their performance of the Nirvana classic "Smells Like Team Spirit." Check it out here.

The new album was recorded at Cesena's Orogel Stadium Dino Manuzzi and features 1200 musicians and singers taking on classic songs from The Beatles, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Steppenwolf, The Clash, David Bowie, and more.

"You can enjoy the seventeen songs of the concert in Cesena into your headphones," says the band's Fabio Zaffagnini. "When you're screwing around or when you're working, when you're stuck in a traffic jam or while being laid on the couch, where you want, when you want!" Read more and see the tracklisting - here.