Drake Debuts New Track 'More Life' At Tour Stop (Week in Review)

Performing on a stage in the round, Drake played the audience a new song from that forthcoming album. It features an edgier sound with Drake repeating, "Ok, ok, ok" in the intro. Elsewhere on the track, he's nothing but big boasts. "Studio right in my yacht," he raps.

More Life is set to be released in early 2017, although no release date has yet been set. Still, Drake promised it would be soon. "I know we got three more shows in Amsterdam, but the best part of that is if you coming back to any more shows, More Life is gonna be out and we can do some whole new s—," he said.

He'll be back in Amsterdam on February 26th, so it seems as though fans won't have to wait longer than a month before they hear what he's been working on. Listen to Drake's new track - here.