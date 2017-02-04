Eric Clapton Announces New U.S. Concert Dates (Week in Review)

Clapton had previously announced four shows this year that will be taking place this March; two at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the 19th and 20th and two at the Forum in Los Angeles on the 25th and 26th.

Following the sell out of those shows, Clapton has added four additional shows this fall. He will once again visit New York City to play Madison Square Garden on September 7th and 8th and will trek back to Los Angeles for two additional shows at the Forum on the 15th and 16th. See the dates - here.