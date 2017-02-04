During a fans question and answer session on Reddit, the drummer reflected on what he missed most about the rock scene in the late 1980's. "It was more exciting back then, 'cause you didn't find out everything like you do now. Everything is instantly over people's phones and everything," said Adler. "It was exciting to read magazines and read about your bands and what's going on, and it's just a completely different world now."

He continued: "I think I got to catch the end of when rock was really rock. That's what I miss. I miss going to record stores and hanging out. I miss going to magazine stands and reading magazines and looking at pictures. I miss looking at record albums and reading all the liner notes and looking at the pictures in the sleeves and reading how they did the record and what happened.

"That was exciting. Nowadays, it's nothing. You just push a button and you're on the computer. There's no liner notes. There's maybe one goofy picture that's been photoshopped." Read more - here.