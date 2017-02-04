Kings Of Leon Announce New U.S. Tour Leg (Week in Review)

The new trek, which follows their first leg last fall, is set to kick off on April 28th at the Sleep Train Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, Ca and will conclude on August 26th in Quincy, WA at The Gorge Amphitheatre.

The new tour leg will feature support from Deerhunter for the first half of the outing (April and May portions) and Nathaniel Rateliff for the second half (July and August). See the dates - here.